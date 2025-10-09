Sweet Surrender Jumps To PlayStation VR2 This Month

VR roguelike shooter Sweet Surrender is making the jump to PlayStation VR2 later this month.

Originally launched on Quest and Steam, Sweet Surrender is a fast-paced single-player game with cel-shaded visuals. Fighting your way up a megatower as you take on mechanical foes, this features different classes to pick between, such as the Medic, Sniper, or Reaper, upgrading yourself along the way through a progression system. Despite previously seeming unlikely, it's now coming to PS VR2.

Speaking to UploadVR, Salmi Games states it didn't bring Sweet Surrender to PlayStation VR2 sooner because "it was important to us to do it the right way." This involved undertaking some major upgrades to the core engine, advising us that this "took quite a while to do" but was a necessary move for both PS VR2 and general long-term support.

The PS VR2 port will support adaptive triggers, headset vibration, and Sense Controller haptics. Though higher resolution builds were tested for 60Hz reprojected to 120Hz, it ultimately prioritized native 90Hz performance. PS5 Pro renders the game “at a higher resolution,” and while Sweet Surrender uses light foveated rendering, dynamic foveated rendering support is coming in a future update.

Coinciding with this new release, Sweet Surrender is getting a content update with timed exclusivity on PlayStation VR2, though the studio informs us this will come to all platforms "shortly after." That notably includes 20 new or improved upgrades and double-back holstering, alongside additional polish and promised visual enhancements.

That follows a consistent slate of post-launch updates ever since Sweet Surrender's initial release in 2021. Earlier this year saw Salmi Games release Chips Revamp: Part 1 with the aim to “better balance” the game and quality-of-life improvements, while last year's major “Resurrection” update offered updated visuals on Quest 3 with further gameplay changes.

Sweet Surrender is out now for Quest and Steam, while the PlayStation VR2 edition arrives on October 30.