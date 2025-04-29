Sweet Surrender's Latest Update Rebalances Systems And Adds Quality of Life Features

Dubbed Chips Revamp: Part 1, the newest update of Sweet Surrender adds important changes to its existing roguelite systems.

Sweet Surrender initially promised consistent updates since its release four years ago, and it has stayed true to that commitment. The single-player VR roguelite shooter introduced the Chips Upgrade system last year, which made sweeping changes to how players interacted with the game with a slew of buffs that added an element of unpredictability to builds every fresh run. Since then, massive rebalancing has trickled down with each consecutive update, and this time it is no different.

Outside of extensive reworking to the chips on offer, one of the most notable additions is the Nano Stim. With a swift flick of the wrist, this booster extends your life bar so that your run is not cut short. This replaces a performance chip that gave a similar upgrade. The update also includes small but important player-requested features such as an optional speed run timer and over-the-shoulder slot height adjustment.

0:00 / 0:05 1×

As a last ode to the Quest 1, the release notes mentioned it is the final update that will be implemented on that system, as it will not be supported moving forward due to various factors. On the other hand, the Quest 3 now has a custom graphics settings screen, continuing to tweak the visual overhaul of previous versions. Developer Salmi Games mentioned to expect news at a later date for Part 2 of the Chips Revamp update, in which they will continue to fix and improve the gameplay experience, and specifically fine-tune the chips available for a tighter system progression.

You can read the full patch notes here, and our 2021 review here. Sweet Surrender is out now for Quest and Steam.