Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone Gets Visual Boost With Today's Gunsmith Update

Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone introduced a Gunsmith system, visual enhancements, and more in today's new update.

Previously teased in July, Caveman Studio has now released its latest major Contractors Showdown update for both ExfilZone and its battle royale mode. Notably, Contractors Showdown has moved from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, which the studio says allows for improvements to lighting, textures, and performance.

For ExfilZone, the new Gunsmith System lets you mix and match 600 attachments, 54 lower receivers, 14 attachment categories, and 100+ shop preset weapons. This includes an 'Auto Mode' for instantly constructing recommended builds, alongside 'Manual Mode' for handling everything directly and saveable presets. A new vendor is also available that stocks weapon parts, and you can also spray your own patterns onto each weapon.

Elsewhere, new weapons have gone live alongside the new Smuggling Tunnel map, a four-level underground location for up to nine players. Caveman Studio calls this “the most complex map” it's ever built, with multiple access routes, evacuation points, hidden stashes, and interconnected paths. Your in-game hideout has also been revamped by adding a workshop and a fast buy function for favorite items.

With the Battle Royale Mode, Caveman states this update introduces multiple locations across the map: Tanker Bar, Sewage Plant Site, Car Graveyard, Forest Villa, Hunter’s Camp, Lumber Yard, Raider Camp, and Checkpoint. Trio Mode will become the only way to play with the intent of creating “faster matchmaking,” while various optimization changes are also promised across this map.

Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone is available on Quest and Steam.