Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone Will Get A Gunsmith System Soon

Appearing during our UploadVR Summer Showcase today, Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone revealed more about its upcoming server wipe and July update. Caveman Studio confirmed the new Gunsmith System will allow you to mix and match different weapon components and attachments, even giving them custom color designs.

Other changes include the new Smuggler's Tunnel map, and the studio will share more “in the coming weeks.” Showdown is also moving from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, promising improved lighting and effects while also promising this will fix the bug where items fall through the ground. An airdrop event takes place next weekend, and collectible posters are also being added.

Finally, the developer also announced it's rolling out an updated version of Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), stating this will include “improved detection and enforcement measures” for more reliably catching and removing cheaters. That follows recent criticisms seen across the Quest and Steam user reviews.

Smuggler's Tunnel

Today's update comes three months after the initial wipe back in April, which marked the first reset since ExfilZone's alpha launched in December. That notably introduced a new urban combat environment called 'Resort' with three bosses, air drops with high-risk loot across Resort, Dam and Suburb, a Safe Container System, and more.

Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone is available on Quest and Steam. A specific release date was not confirmed for the upcoming update.