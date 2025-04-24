Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone Adds New Zone, Hideout Overhaul & More

Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone received a hefty content update today with a new deployment zone, updated hideout and more.

Marking its first server wipe since the alpha launched in December, Contractors Showdown ExfilZone notably added a new urban combat environment called 'Resort', which features three new bosses. Air-drops are also being introduced for high-risk loot across Resort, Dam and Suburb, while the Contractors Showdown's Battle Royale reborn mode also features this area.

Today's update also features a new Safe Container System for securing items during raids, meaning they won't be lost if you die, though certain things like keys and quest items can't be stored here. The ExfilZone hideout has been overhauled to let the weapon wall include helmets, armor and backpacks, giving you a new Medical Storage Box and Accessory Storage Box for organizing items.

Other changes include new weapons ranging from a set of G3 rifles to PSG-1 Designated Marksman Rifle, joined by a new set of G3 attachments. The overall number of missions has increased from 96 to 150 with new types of tasks available, like taking photos or using specific items. Two new female characters are now available, there's a revamped medical system, and more.

Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.