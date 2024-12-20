Contractors Showdown Goes Looting In New Exfil Zone Mode On Quest & Steam

The Exfil Zone alpha is now live in Contractors Showdown, adding a new gameplay mode on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Caveman Studio, the Contractors Showdown update adds what the studio describes as a “slower-paced and more methodical gameplay experience.” Across a revamped map, your objective involves looting and surviving to keep your newfound gear. Exfil Zone contains over 50 weapons with various attachments, and new defensive gear that includes helmets and night vision goggles.

Exfil Zone mode lets you take different approaches depending on how risky you're feeling. While you could start with basic, disposable equipment, you can also enter missions with better gear at the risk of losing it. There's also a new attachment system for tweaking loadouts, while vendors can provide missions mid-game that unlock better gear and resources as you earn their trust.

“There’s also base-building elements in the game now to offer an ongoing meta progression element outside of your character and moment-to-moment gameplay, a new close-quarters combat map, custom lobbies for battle royale matches, and an offline training mode to practice on maps and develop strategies with your squad. Finally, you’ll also need to heal specific body parts now during matches and treat specific injuries to ensure your survival,” explained the studio in a blog post.

Contractors Showdown is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam. The Exfil Zone alpha is also free to try on Quest and PC until the end of the year if you don't own the game.