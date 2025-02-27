 Skip to content
PlayStation VR2's Price Is Being Cut To $400

 David Heaney
PlayStation VR2's Price Is Being Cut To $400

Sony is cutting the price of PS VR2 to $400, starting in March, and this includes Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The news of the price cut comes five days after the headset's two-year anniversary. In the UK the new price will be £400, in the EU it will be €450, and in Japan it will be ¥66,980.

The new price will apply to both the regular package and the bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain, so you should always grab the latter if it's available.

Originally, since the headset launched in February 2023, these were priced at $550 and $600 respectively. For a week in summer the headset was on sale for $350, and for six weeks over the holidays the bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain was on sale for $350.

With the new price, you could get a PS5 and PlayStation VR2 together for $800, or a PS5 Pro with it for $1100.

At $550, we had been recommending against buying a PlayStation VR2 for use with a PS5 at full price, as Sony's content commitment to the platform is questionable at best.

While Sony delivered strong launch content with AAA titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village, the company has failed to deliver anything like this since. Two years in, the only new first-party games Sony released are My First Gran Turismo and Firewall Ultra, the latter of which was received so poorly it led to the studio's closure.

Still, the platform has seen a steady stream of the top indie VR titles ported from Quest and SteamVR, and this season benefited from the launch of AAA cross-platform VR titles, including Metro Awakening, Alien: Rogue Incursion and Skydance's Behemoth.

Also, since summer PlayStation VR2 is no longer confined to PS5. If you have a gaming PC, you can pick up the PC adapter for around $60 and access a plethora of new content on SteamVR.

At $400, whether it be for use on PS5 or on PC, PlayStation VR2 will be a significantly more attractive proposition than it was before.

