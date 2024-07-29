PlayStation VR2 Is On Sale For $350 In The US Now Too

PlayStation VR2 is now on sale for $350 in the US too, its lowest price ever.

This is a $200 discount from its regular price of $550, and by far the lowest price we've ever seen the headset sold at. The Horizon Call Of The Mountain Bundle has the same discount, so is available for $400, saving you $10 over buying the game separately.

The sale is available at PlayStation direct as well as Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop.

It comes just days after the same thing happened in the UK. That UK sale is still active, though some retailers are out of stock.

It's unclear how long this sale will last for, as there was no official Sony announcement and none of the retailers list an end date. Multiple retailers do tag it as a limited time deal though, confirming it's not (yet?) a permanent price cut.

We've recently been recommending against buying PlayStation VR2 for PS5, because Sony's commitment to the platform has become increasingly unclear.

While PSVR 2 had strong launch content with major titles like Horizon Call Of The Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village, Sony has failed to deliver anything like this since. On PSVR 2's first anniversary in February Sony didn't announce new first-party or AAA games, instead teasing the PC adapter in a surprise announcement.

A few weeks after the anniversary Sony shut down the developer of original PSVR blockbuster Blood & Truth and laid off employees in the studios behind Horizon Call Of The Mountain. And in March Bloomberg reported Sony was pausing PSVR 2 headset production to clear a backlog of unsold units.

PSVR 2 also still lacks some of the original PSVR's biggest titles, including Skyrim VR, Minecraft, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

Still, there are a few major third-party titles confirmed as coming to PSVR 2 later this year, including Alien: Rogue Incursion and Metro Awakening. And if you're considering PSVR 2 as your first VR headset, you'll find a decent selection of VR's best indie titles from the past decade available on the PlayStation Store.

Another reason you might pick it up of course is for use on PC, with the upcoming $60 adapter. While we'd caution that no one has yet reviewed the adapter, if you're willing to take the risk of it having issues, $350 is by far the best price we've seen PSVR 2 at.

Sony will likely be closely watching how well PSVR 2 sells at this price, and it could inform its pricing strategy going forward and even its approach to future headsets.