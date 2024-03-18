 Skip to content
Industry News / Headsets & Tech

Sony Is Reportedly Pausing PlayStation VR2 Production Due To Slow Sales

 &  David Heaney
Sony is reportedly pausing PlayStation VR2 production.

Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki cites "people familiar with its plans" as saying Sony is temporarily stopping production to clear a backlog of unsold units.

Those people also reportedly revealed Sony has produced "well over" 2 million PSVR 2 headsets. But market research firm IDC estimates Sony shipped less than 1.7 million in 2023.

PlayStation Closes London Studio & Made Layoffs In Others
Sony is closing PlayStation London, the studio behind Blood & Truth, and laying off staff in the studios behind Horizon Call Of The Mountain.
UploadVRHenry Stockdale

It comes just three weeks after the first anniversary of the $550 product and just two weeks after Sony shut down the developer of Blood & Truth and laid off employees in the studios behind Horizon: Call Of The Mountain.

On the anniversary Sony didn't have any new first-party or AAA game announcements, but it did share it plans to let PSVR 2 owners "access PC" sometime later this year.

