A Second VR Kayaking Game Is Out Today On PlayStation VR2

Whitewater VR - Extreme Kayaking Adventure arrives today on PlayStation VR2.

Previously released on Steam back in April, Whitewater VR was created in Unreal Engine 5 by solo developer Adam Horvath. Unlike the more relaxed Kayak VR: Mirage, Whitewater VR is a more action-driven single-player game where you race against the clock through river courses in five environments - Tropical Jungle, Alpine Valley, Spring Mountain, Eastern Iceland, and Desert Canyon.

Whitewater VR promises realistic physics, water simulation and controls, using the motion controllers for paddle strokes while tilting your body left or right or using the controller buttons helps with sharper turns. Featured modes include a tutorial, 'Free Ride' mode where you can freely explore an environment, 'Time Attack' where you'll be racing against the clock between checkpoints, and various solo activities. Online leaderboards are also available.

Horvath states Whitewater VR runs at a native 90 frames per second without reprojection on PlayStation VR2. It's also using foveated rendering via eye tracking and haptic feedback in the Sense controllers. Finally, 26 trophies are featured and that includes a platinum trophy.

Whitewater VR - Extreme Kayaking Adventure is available now on Steam and PlayStation VR2. It's also coming to Quest 3 in Q1 2025.