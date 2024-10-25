MiRacle Pool Gets Snooker In First Major Update

A few months after launching, MiRacle Pool got a fresh update bringing snooker to the mixed reality sports game.

Arriving right after the launch of Meta Quest 3S, the update for MiRacle Pool delivers snooker as a game mode - something that the developers say has been a highly requested feature. The new snooker mode is available in both singleplayer and online multiplayer.

While it doesn't include a full size table, as a massive 6ft x 12ft table would take up a lot of your living room, the developers are looking at potentially adding it in a future update.

Alongside the reveal of the update, publisher 2080 Games also confirmed that MiRacle Pool has seen "a nice uptick in sales" since the release of the Quest 3S earlier this month. In fact, the new headset is the device used in the trailer for the Mini Snooker Update.

If you haven't had the chance to play the mixed reality pool game, our MiRacle Pool impressions were positive, describing it as a "game that successfully bridges the gap between physical and virtual worlds while providing a truly unique and enjoyable way to have an augmented Pool table right in your living room."

MiRacle Pool is available on Meta Quest, with the experience playable on the Quest 3 family, as well as the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets.