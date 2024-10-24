Arken Age, a VR sci-fi fantasy adventure with physics-based combat, confirmed a January launch on Steam and PS VR2.

Developed by VitruviusVR, Arken Age is a single-player action-adventure game that's been in development for three years. Set in a terraformed world called the Bio-Chasm that's "filled with unique lifeforms, strange artifacts, and endless danger," you're tasked with investigating the disappearance of this world's divine founder, the Grand Arborist.

0:00 / 3:22 1×

The upcoming game promises 25 explorable areas across a 10-hour campaign where you play as a biological alien weapon. Arken Age uses physics-based combat

through Arkenite-infused swords & guns to destroy the Hyperion threat, integrating features into your alien body like pickaxes, close-range melee weapons, and quickly deployable inventory items.

Hidden loot, collected scrap, and more can then be used for Hyperion Alloy, letting you purchase items like shields, grenades or ammo. Weapon blueprints are also available for crafting more powerful weapons, which you'll likely need upon encountering the different boss fights. A reinforcements console lets you deploy Hyperion squads as you see fit across the Bio-Chasm, letting you train further.

Arken Age arrives on January 16, 2025, on PSVR 2 and Steam.