Batman: Arkham Shadow's first patch brings dozens of fixes and quality of life improvements.

The game released on Tuesday as a Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S exclusive, bundled with any Quest 3S, and any Quest 3 purchased since September 25, until the end of April, after which (and for previous Quest 3 buyers) it will be priced at $50.

In our review of Batman: Arkham Shadow we described it as "faithful to the flatscreen Arkham games while innovating in its own way through VR-specific design", concluding that it's "a brilliant return for the Dark Knight". But we also pointed out performance issues and even crashes, which at the time Meta-owned Camoflaj told us they planned to fix in Patch 1.0.1.

Patch 1.0.1 is now out, and here's the full changelog:

Stability:

• Fixed a crash that occurred after interacting with a key cinematic prop.

• Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred during a boss fight.

• Resolved various codec crashes throughout the title.

• Addressed an edge case where players could find themselves stuck on a black screen after a fade-out.

• Fixed a rare crash related to the game's UI.



Gameplay:

• Resolved an issue where gadgets wouldn't work correctly due to certain system settings.

• Fixed an issue with the Decoder where it couldn't hack some panels in later chapters.

• Addressed an issue where performing certain actions could cause the player's arms to freeze in place.

• Fixed vents that weren't allowing players to grapple to them.

• Ensured that explodable floors enable grapple ledges upon reloading the game.

• Implemented various failsafes to key interactables to prevent players from inadvertently putting them into a bad state.

• Fixed an issue where the Sonic Batarang becomes unusable if the player unloads a scene while the device is deployed.

• Made fixes to Predator Challenge scoring.



Cinematics:

• Addressed an edge case where the player could get a cinematic to occur twice.

• Fixed an issue where the player could clip through doors in cinematics.

• Resolved an issue where the player could get stuck on the loading screen if they reloaded the game during an early investigation sequence.

• Fixed an issue where a cinematic in the prologue wouldn't fire correctly if the player moved quickly.

• Addressed an early fade-out at the end of a cinematic late in the campaign.

• Resolved an issue where the characters in a cinematic wouldn’t spawn if certain conditions were met.



Campaign:

• Fixed an edge case in a later chapter where certain conditions would prevent a door from unlocking correctly.

• Addressed a race condition in a later chapter where a player moving quickly could bypass objective logic.

• Resolved an issue where guards would act erratically during an open combat.

• Fixed an issue where a rooftop combat encounter in the prologue was not spawning.

• Addressed an issue where some players could get locked out of a building in the prologue if they quit before an objective fired.

• Ensured that players cannot skip a specific encounter in a later chapter and break objective flow.

• Fixed enemies incorrectly respawning when backtracking during certain objectives.

• Addressed an issue where performing certain actions would cause a title card to appear again.



Localization:

• Ensured that Patch Notes respect the user's selected Language locale.

• Fixed an issue where LATAM Spanish wasn't being used when the headset was set to LATAM.

• Made various fixes to localized strings.



UI:

• Added missing collectibles on the map.

• Updated UI title cards.

• Added direction indicators pre-rendered cinematic moments.

• Made various updates to the credits.

• Fixed an issue where database notifications wouldn’t clear.



Audio:

• Increased the volume of Voice Mails.

• Added rubble SFX.

• Fixed an issue where VO was cut off early.

If you install Patch 1.0.1 for Batman: Arkham Shadow and find it helps with performance issues or crashes, let us know in the discussion section below.