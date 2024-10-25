Batman: Arkham Shadow's first patch brings dozens of fixes and quality of life improvements.
The game released on Tuesday as a Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S exclusive, bundled with any Quest 3S, and any Quest 3 purchased since September 25, until the end of April, after which (and for previous Quest 3 buyers) it will be priced at $50.
In our review of Batman: Arkham Shadow we described it as "faithful to the flatscreen Arkham games while innovating in its own way through VR-specific design", concluding that it's "a brilliant return for the Dark Knight". But we also pointed out performance issues and even crashes, which at the time Meta-owned Camoflaj told us they planned to fix in Patch 1.0.1.
Patch 1.0.1 is now out, and here's the full changelog:
Stability:
• Fixed a crash that occurred after interacting with a key cinematic prop.
• Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred during a boss fight.
• Resolved various codec crashes throughout the title.
• Addressed an edge case where players could find themselves stuck on a black screen after a fade-out.
• Fixed a rare crash related to the game's UI.
Gameplay:
• Resolved an issue where gadgets wouldn't work correctly due to certain system settings.
• Fixed an issue with the Decoder where it couldn't hack some panels in later chapters.
• Addressed an issue where performing certain actions could cause the player's arms to freeze in place.
• Fixed vents that weren't allowing players to grapple to them.
• Ensured that explodable floors enable grapple ledges upon reloading the game.
• Implemented various failsafes to key interactables to prevent players from inadvertently putting them into a bad state.
• Fixed an issue where the Sonic Batarang becomes unusable if the player unloads a scene while the device is deployed.
• Made fixes to Predator Challenge scoring.
Cinematics:
• Addressed an edge case where the player could get a cinematic to occur twice.
• Fixed an issue where the player could clip through doors in cinematics.
• Resolved an issue where the player could get stuck on the loading screen if they reloaded the game during an early investigation sequence.
• Fixed an issue where a cinematic in the prologue wouldn't fire correctly if the player moved quickly.
• Addressed an early fade-out at the end of a cinematic late in the campaign.
• Resolved an issue where the characters in a cinematic wouldn’t spawn if certain conditions were met.
Campaign:
• Fixed an edge case in a later chapter where certain conditions would prevent a door from unlocking correctly.
• Addressed a race condition in a later chapter where a player moving quickly could bypass objective logic.
• Resolved an issue where guards would act erratically during an open combat.
• Fixed an issue where a rooftop combat encounter in the prologue was not spawning.
• Addressed an issue where some players could get locked out of a building in the prologue if they quit before an objective fired.
• Ensured that players cannot skip a specific encounter in a later chapter and break objective flow.
• Fixed enemies incorrectly respawning when backtracking during certain objectives.
• Addressed an issue where performing certain actions would cause a title card to appear again.
Localization:
• Ensured that Patch Notes respect the user's selected Language locale.
• Fixed an issue where LATAM Spanish wasn't being used when the headset was set to LATAM.
• Made various fixes to localized strings.
UI:
• Added missing collectibles on the map.
• Updated UI title cards.
• Added direction indicators pre-rendered cinematic moments.
• Made various updates to the credits.
• Fixed an issue where database notifications wouldn’t clear.
Audio:
• Increased the volume of Voice Mails.
• Added rubble SFX.
• Fixed an issue where VO was cut off early.
If you install Patch 1.0.1 for Batman: Arkham Shadow and find it helps with performance issues or crashes, let us know in the discussion section below.