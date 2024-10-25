Best Free Games For Quest 3S & Quest 3

If you're after the best free games on Meta Quest 3S and Meta Quest 3, look no further.

With the Quest 3S joining the library of VR headsets from Meta, there are plenty of titles for new users to enjoy. But, after spending a fair amount on your latest bit of tech, choosing between lots of games can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, there are plenty of free games you can enjoy - no payment required!

From hectic shooters to comedic adventures, there's no shortage of exciting titles to enjoy on your Quest 3 or Quest 3S without paying a single extra penny. It's worth noting that this list is in no particular order - they're all excellent titles with different reasons why you should play them.

Here are the best free games you can play on your Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S headset:

Gorilla Tag

If there's one game synonymous with the term "best free VR game," Gorilla Tag is it. Using a breakthrough movement mechanic that requires swinging your arms like, well, a gorilla, Gorilla Tag sees you escaping infected players or skillfully chasing after survivors in a sweat-inducing game of tag.

Gorilla Tag uses in-game purchases that offer cosmetics for dedicated players, but they aren't required to have a good time! If you're hoping to become the king of the VR jungle, this is the game to play.

FRENZIES

Developed by nDreams, the VR developer behind shooter hits like Fracked and Synapse, FRENZIES takes you into the brightly-colored arenas as you and other players dive into chaotic matches of this multiplayer shooter. Featuring plenty of style and various onesies to wear, FRENZIES is a non-stop party of action.

FRENZIES is currently in early access, with plans for more content to arrive very soon. With great-feeling gunplay and a focus on action over realism, it's definitely a game we recommend diving into.

Population: One

If you love games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone on your flatscreen platforms, Population: One is the closest VR equivalent. Starting life as a premium experience, Population: One has since become a free-to-play game on Quest, giving you a chaotic first-person shooter where it's kill-or-be-killed.

With a wide range of customization options and lots of loot to collect, Population: One gives free rein over a frenetic shooter that will test your aim, and your ability to survive.

Roblox

What's better than playing one free game? Playing hundreds of free games! After almost two decades of being live, Roblox is now available on Meta Quest, giving you access to plenty of user-created experiences for you to enjoy.

Between social lobbies, horror minigames and battling with friends, Roblox offers plenty of experiences for you to enjoy, with seemingly no limit. And, of course, you can customize your avatar to your liking, showcasing your fashion expertise.

Yeeps: Hide and Seek

Another Gorilla Tag-like game, if you can call them that, Yeeps: Hide and Seek is far more cheerful than the horror-like vibes in Animal Company, which also made the list. This visually appealing and distinct game puts you into two teams as you use parkour to hide from your enemies or use gadgets to lure out any hidden players.

However, Yeeps: Hide and Seek is much more than just a simple child's game. The building mechanic allows for some very creative gameplay, letting teams build forts or cause absolute destruction.

Hyper Dash

If you're tired of playing games that force you to swing your arms like gorillas, Hyper Dash offers fast-paced arena shooting action as you play a variety of classic FPS game modes like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and more.

Sprint and dash around the map for some trickshot kills, or practice using an offline mode against bots. Hyper Dash offers some classic-style FPS action in virtual reality, so you should feel comfortable playing this game as your first shooter in VR.

GRAB

If you want a game that offers plenty of user-generated content, then GRAB is an excellent example of what players can create. Offering thousands of challenges created by other GRAB fans, this multiplayer game offers everything from chasing storms to surviving dangerous climbs.

And, if you have the perfect idea for a potential level, GRAB lets you take your creative spirit and take part in an intuitive level editor. If you'd rather be a player than a builder, you can also customize your character to your liking.

Dimensional Double Shift

From the developers behind Job Simulator, Dimensional Double Shift finds you and up to three friends handling a service station across the Omniverse. Using hand-tracking as opposed to your controllers, you'll have to refill people's vehicles, cook food, and have fun with your colleagues.

The only issue with Dimensional Double Shift is that it does require at least one other friend, so no solo players here. However, if you and your friends are looking to dive into a hectic shift in a dimensional gas station, here's your next game!

Animal Company

If Gorilla Tag isn't scary enough for your liking, Animal Company ups the stakes by forcing you to venture into deep and dark locations. Mixing the challenge of Gorilla Tag, combined with the indie horror vibes of Lethal Company's dangerous monsters, Animal Company will test your heart and your body.

With frequent content updates and plenty of scares for you and your friends, Animal Company delivers a frightfully great time.

V-Speedway

Last, but certainly not least, is V-Speedway, an arcade racer that serves as a great introduction to racing in virtual reality, but still offers some excellent gameplay for those looking to hit the tarmac and compete for top spots in the leaderboards.

Offering multiple tracks, the option to choose which side to drive on, and working car features like handbrakes and mirrors, V-Speedway is a great way to experience the thrill of racing in VR.

Bookmark this page as we'll update this list with new and exciting free-to-play games for your VR headset. If you have suggestions to add in a future update, you can email tips@uploadvr.com or leave a comment below. For now, these are the best free games on Meta Quest 3S and the Meta Quest 3!