PrismXR now sells a charging dock for Apple Vision Pro.

The $90 PrismXR Carina D1 is made of silicone, and has slots for both the headset and its tethered battery, as well as a cable holder at the back.

The battery slot features a USB-C port with 65W charging, the highest Vision Pro's battery can accept, which PrismXR says will charge it to 80% in 40 minutes.

It looks to be an elegant solution for storing and charging Apple Vision Pro at home.

PrismXR also makes a very similar charging dock for Meta Quest 3, one of the only third-party solutions to charge the headset through the gold pins on the bottom.

As we've been saying since Quest Pro launched with one included, a charging dock is arguably an essential accessory for any headset you want to use regularly, avoiding the issues of waiting for charging and updates that often get in the way of jumping into VR or mixed reality.