Samsung's Headset Could Launch In Q3, With A Very High Price

Samsung's headset will launch in Q3, South Korea's Business Post reports, with a low production scale that suggests a very high price.

So far, Samsung has only officially said that its upcoming headset, which will be the debut of Google's Android XR platform, will launch sometime this year.

Business Post's report suggests mass production of the components will begin next month, with an annual production target of 100,000 headsets, with a goal of releasing in the third quarter of this year. That would mean July, August, or September.

A production scale of just 100,000 headsets per year, if accurate, would likely result in Samsung setting a very high price. For comparison, the annual production scale of Apple Vision Pro has been widely reported as less than 500,000 units, and it starts at $3500.

Samsung Headset Reportedly Higher Resolution Than Apple Vision Pro
Samsung’s headset will reportedly feature Sony’s new 4K micro-OLED displays, with higher resolution and wider color gamut than Apple Vision Pro.
The report comes just two days after another South Korean news outlet, The Elec, reported that the headset will use Sony's new 1.35-inch 3552×3840 micro-OLED display, with higher resolution and wider color gamut than the one in Apple Vision Pro.

You can read our hands-on impressions of Samsung's headset from December here, and we'll keep bringing the latest news and reports of the headset's specifications, pricing, and launch plans as details emerge.

