Vestiges: Fallen Tribes mixes auto battlers with a collectible card game on PC VR, and a demo is coming soon.

Coming to Steam with optional VR support, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes marks the latest game from WanadevStudio (Ragnarock, Propagation: Paradise Hotel). Set in a tribal science-fiction universe, you'll compete against opponents in solo play or online multiplayer to fight for this desert planet's most prized resource, water. Here's the announcement trailer:

Playing as the clan leader, you're tasked with building a card deck that represents your units, placing figurines across the board and strategically engage other armies through PvP battles. As an auto battler, soldiers will automatically fight until the other side is defeated.

Vestiges wasn't the only news WanadevStudio shared during the UploadVR Winter Showcase. Nola Speck, Production Director at Wanadev, also announced that Ragnarock's next DLC adds tracks from Jonathan Young on December 14 for PC, Quest and PSVR 2. However, release dates for the Pico and Viveport editions are currently unconfirmed.

A release window remains unknown for Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, but a Steam demo will release in January 2024.