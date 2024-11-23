XR News Round-Up: Ghosts of Tabor, Chronostrike, Arizona Sunshine & More

It's time for the latest edition of XR News Round-Up, bringing you quick updates on the biggest news stories we initially missed.

We're slowly nearing the end of November and the big releases haven't let up. Between Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, The Thrill Of The Fight 2 in early access, By Grit Alone and Wall Town Wonders, there was something for everyone. While hardware news has been relatively quiet, reports emerged regarding Valve Deckard's controllers. Elsewhere, Black Friday sales have started emerging for Pico 4 Ultra and PlayStation VR2.

As always, our weekly newsletter and latest articles can share the rest. For everything else, here are a few stories we're highlighting from this week.

Ghosts of Tabor Has Been Delayed Until 2025 On PlayStation VR2

After initially targeting a 2024 launch on PlayStation VR2, Ghosts of Tabor has now been delayed until next year on Sony's headset. Combat Waffle Studios advised that porting it to PS VR2 "has proven to be more complex than we anticipated," stating it's allocating additional resources to get this released.

Arizona Sunshine Remake Discount For Original Owners Ends Next Week

When Arizona Sunshine Remake was announced by Vertigo Games, the studio confirmed that anyone who owns the original 2016 game could purchase the "Remake Upgrade" at a lower price of $9.99. Now, it's been confirmed that this discount is ending on Quest on November 30.

Chronostrike Is A Superhot-Inspired Co-Op Shooter Coming To Quest

Following this week's announcement for Anomaly, Greensky Games (Swarm 2) also revealed more about its coming co-op shooter, Chronostrike. Inspired by Superhot and Inception, time only moves when you move and while the full release targets February 13, 2025, the studio's begun recruiting playtesters for its closed alpha on Quest 2 and Quest 3.

CleanSheet Soccer Gets New DLC On PS VR2 & Quest

CleanSheet Soccer, a VR goalkeeper training game by INCISIV Ltd, released the new London Cages DLC earlier this week on Quest and PS VR2. "In London Cages, you take on aggressive English strikers in small-sided caged games and unlock exclusive items, including a unique glove, ball, and stadium," states the studio in a press release.

Electrician Simulator VR Rigs Up Q1 2025 Launch On Quest, PS VR2 & Steam

Initially released for flatscreen platforms in 2022, Electrician Simulator VR by Take IT Studio! is a "new chapter" in the series that's heading for Quest, PS VR2, and Steam in early 2025. While this follows the storyline and locations from the original game, "the tasks have been designed from the ground up" for VR.

From new platform announcements to content updates, here's everything else we've seen this week.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.