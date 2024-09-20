The highly anticipated boxing game The Thrill of the Fight 2 will launch its multiplayer mode in early access on Quest on November 21.

The Thrill of the Fight 2 is being developed by Halfbrick Studios in collaboration with the original game's developer, Ian Fitz.

The original is one of the most highly-acclaimed VR games, with overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. It was released for Quest in 2019 and remains one of the highest-rated games on the Quest platform.

The sequel is launching in early access release with only its flagship new feature online multiplayer. Players can create their own custom character, and skill-based matchmaking should ensure that fights are fair and challenging.

The sequel promises to add a number of important features in version 1.0, including a single-player career mode with progression systems, improved AI, and more.

The game's developers have noted that The Thrill of the Fight 2 will not be exclusive to the Quest platform, but have made no additional release announcements as of yet, saying only that they are "focusing on Quest first."

A release date for the full game has not yet been announced, but interested Quest owners can wishlist The Thrill of the Fight 2 on the Meta Horizon Store now.