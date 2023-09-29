Influenced by Korean neo-noir cinema, Tiger Blade brings a new action game to PSVR 2 this fall.

Previously announced in June alongside Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, Pixel Ripped 1995 and The 7th Guest VR, Tiger Blade comes from developer Ikimasho Games. Promising "stylish, adrenaline-soaked combat," you play as an assassin working for the Horangi chapter of the Tiger Clans. Set in an alternate Korea, you're tasked with slashing your way through thugs and hoodlums across the streets of Sewoon to steal a mysterious package.

Each level features a scoring and ranking system, online leaderboards, secondary objectives and a speedrunning focus, while the action plays to the beat of Korean hip-hop. On PlayStation Blog, Ikimasho Games explains you must swap between sword and pistol combat "on-the-fly" with "slash ‘n’ dash" action, auto-dashing to the next area and grappling towards designated spots.

Tiger Blade releases on November 17 exclusively for PSVR 2.