Pico 4 Ultra comes with Pico Motion Trackers, three games, and one month of VRChat Plus in ByteDance's Black Friday deal.

Those three games are Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, Pistol Whip, and Synth Riders, and the deal ends after December 2.

Pico Motion Trackers, normally €90/£80, strap to your ankles to add leg tracking in supported titles, which includes Blade & Sorcery: Nomad and VRChat. They're an accessory Meta says it won't follow unless they turn out to be a massive success.

The deal is available everywhere Pico 4 Ultra is sold, which still doesn't include North America.

For those in regions it is sold, ByteDance pitches Pico 4 Ultra as a higher-end alternative to Meta Quest 3, with 4GB more RAM and higher resolution passthrough, as well as faster charging and longer battery life.

In our hands-on impressions we found it to be a comfortable headset with passthrough that is better in some ways than Quest 3, but worse in others, that's held back by lenses that are better than Quest 3S but worse than Quest 3.

On the content side though, ByteDance is focusing far less on VR gaming now than it did with Pico 4, having canceled a Beat Saber competitor, handed off its would-be exclusive Just Dance VR to Meta, and not announcing any major exclusive titles. You'll find a decent percentage of Quest games on the Pico Store, sure, but what you won't find is just as notable. ByteDance's new focus appears to be making Pico OS a competitive spatial computing platform, and it's reportedly working on an Apple Vision Pro competitor.

Still, this Black Friday deal offers great value for those already considering Pico 4 Ultra, and the leg tracking provided by Pico Motion Trackers is something you simply won't find on Meta's standalone platform.