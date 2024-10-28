Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Finally Feels Complete With 1.0 Update

Blade and Sorcery: Nomad has finally received its 1.0 update, bringing the standalone version mostly on par with its PC VR counterpart. That means Crystal Hunt, skill trees, and amazingly, the Citadel map, which has been PC exclusive since Nomad launched in 2021.

Admittedly, many of my thoughts on the full version of Nomad are similar to our Blade and Sorcery review on PC VR. Much like our initial Nomad review in 2021, the full launch of the standalone version feels like an impressive feat - but it does make some understandable changes to work on the Quest.

The biggest feature is easily the Crystal Hunt mode, a progression-based version of the physics-based sword-fighting game that gives you a small reason to immerse yourself in Blade and Sorcery's world. While the story is, admittedly, very light on details, there's plenty of lore, and there's the engaging uphill battle of getting Crystals to enhance your skills.

From my experience with both versions of the game, Blade and Sorcery: Nomad brings the same features as the PC VR update, letting you complete various dungeons and get money, buy weapons, and tackle the Golem boss fight. Unsurprisingly, while I may have been ambushed by 4-5 people in the PC VR version at times, Nomad has given fewer crowds from my time with the game.

Considering the sheer amount of physics, including the new skills that offer different ways to eliminate your combatants, it's not a huge shock that Nomad numbs the experience in a few ways. And, even then, it's still incredible that Warpfrog has managed to pull this off. Some of the new skills are particularly demanding, even on PC VR, so it's impressive to see them on Quest, to say the least.

However, Nomad still suffers from some familiar issues, that have been seemingly heightened with the latest update. Trying to see enemies from a distance strains my eyes, as they become blurry messes from around 20 feet away, and they're somewhat jagged too. It becomes easier on the eyes as you approach them, but it takes you out of the immersion. I really wish Warpfrog would do a Quest 3 upgrade, even if that won't happen. I can still dream.

Of course, Blade and Sorcery's most appealing feature has always been the sandbox mode. Being able to deliver chaos, carnage, and cruelty in exciting ways has kept many players engaged for hundreds of hours before Crystal Hunt's launch, and it's no different here. Thanks to the new skills, it's more exciting than ever.

From what I can tell, the enemy numbers seem reduced from the PC VR version, which is fair considering it's a fairly demanding game. However, that doesn't make the action any less exciting. Being able to conjure lightning beams that slice enemies into piles of limbs, or create black holes out of thin air is engaging, and remains exciting regardless of your playtime.

There's no doubt that, while Blade and Sorcery: Nomad remains a limited version of the full release on PC, it still deserves praise. After three years on the Meta Quest platform, Nomad is finally a full-fledged experience, and if you're looking for arguably one of the best sword-fighting games in virtual reality, here it is.

Blade and Sorcery: Nomad is now available on Meta Quest and Pico headsets.