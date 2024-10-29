PvP Mixed Reality Shooter Last Stand Gets Early Access Launch Soon On Quest

Last Stand, the new multi-location mixed reality PvP shooter, enters early access in two weeks on Quest.

Announced in August, Last Stand is the latest game from Soul Assembly, whose recent titles include Drop Dead: The Cabin, Soul Spire, and Just Dance VR. This 1v1 shooter utilizes full-body tracking and turns your play space into a strategic stronghold for an online 1v1 shootout, integrating the home environment of both players. Now, it's heading for early access on November 14.

During its initial announcement in August, Soul Assembly stated it aims to recreate Hollywood-esque action shootouts across your home through destructible environments. Walls can degrade, windows and doors can be barricaded, while items in your home can be "destroyed during a shootout.

We briefly went hands-on with the pre-alpha build during Gamescom 2024, going up against a member of the development team. At the time, we said Last Stand feels like "the next evolution" of Drop Dead: The Cabin's MR mode, Home Invasion.

Last Stand enters early access on November 14 for the Quest 3 family and Quest Pro. Soul Assembly confirmed to UploadVR that Quest 2 is not supported.