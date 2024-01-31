Soul Spire is an exclusive Apple Vision Pro puzzle game that launches this week.

Created by Soul Assembly (Drop Dead: The Cabin), Soul Spire's premise sees you freeing friendly ghosts trapped within spires of color-shifting cubes. Describing eye and hand movement as an integral part of the gameplay, Soul Assembly aims to create a "serene, meditative atmosphere" with a lo-fi beats soundtrack.

While we've yet to see gameplay footage, here's a few screenshots:

Describing the interactivity as infused with elements of Zen, Soul Assembly confirms in a press release that Soul Spire's gameplay also includes collectible mechanics. Letting you amass a series of different 'Ghosties' through puzzle solving, the studio claims this adds "depth and personality" to the game.

Soul Spire will launch exclusively on Apple Vision Pro on February 2.