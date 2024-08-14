Last Stand Is A Multi-Location Mixed Reality PvP Shooter For Quest

Last Stand is a new multi-location PvP shooter in mixed reality coming this winter to Quest.

Developed by Soul Assembly (Drop Dead: The Cabin, Just Dance VR), Last Stand utilizes full-body tracking and turns your home environment into a strategic stronghold that turns everyday items like tables and sofas into cover during a 1v1 shootout. By using multi-location mixed reality, the game integrates the home environments of both players into the game.

You can watch the teaser trailer below.

Detailing this further, Soul Assembly aims to recreate Hollywood-esque action shootouts across your home and that includes the use of destructible environments. "Experience walls degrading, windows and doors being barricaded, and items in your home being smashed or shot, capturing the thrill and intensity of a Hollywood action scene," states the studio.

This isn't the first time Soul Assembly has explored mixed reality gaming, and you may recall last year saw them expand Drop Dead: The Cabin post-launch with an MR mode. Titled 'Home Invasion,' this involves fending off zombie hordes as they begin tearing through walls to reach your personal space, and a subsequent update lets you play without Quest's boundary appearing.

Last Stand arrives this winter on Quest, and it's being showcased next week at Gamescom.