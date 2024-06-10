Just Dance VR is coming to Meta Quest headsets in October.

We reported last year that the project, originally revealed in 2022 as Pico's first and only major exclusive title, had found a new partner to take the lead and help them finish development. Pico laid off a significant portion of its workforce after stopping short of release in the United States for the Pico 4.

Now the Just Dance VR beat goes on Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro. The title is slated for release on Quest headsets on October 15 with 25 songs included ranging from originals to recent pop hits.

Among the confirmed track list:

Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

Bad Liar by Selena Gomez

Starships by Nicki Minaj

Lights by Ellie Goulding

Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) by Fergie Ft. Q-tip, GoonRock

A social hub is planned for the game as well with Ready Player Me avatars and an apartment space for mini games like basketball where up to six players can interact. There are collectibles including in-game emote stickers as well as badges for your "Dancer Card".

Just Dance VR will be competing with a lot of different rhythm games when it releases later this year. We'll get a sense of how it stacks up against Beat Saber and the rest as soon as we can.