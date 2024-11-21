Anomaly Is A New VR Extraction Shooter Coming To Quest Next Month

Anomaly, a new extraction shooter from the makers of Swarm, launches on Meta Quest in early December.

Developed by Greensky Games, creators of Swarm and Swarm 2, Anomaly is an extraction shooter set in the year 2050. Players will attempt to navigate a desolate city split across three distinct levels, fighting rival squads and monsters, all seeking to claim and extract with a rare Artifact.

Players can choose to play solo, or link up with friends in a two- or three-person squad. The usual extraction shooter rules apply: eliminate rivals, fight through AI bots, collect as much gear as possible, and get out alive. Die, and you lose everything.

In a prepared statement, Peter Le Bek, Founder of Greensky Games, says Anomaly takes inspiration from Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown.

"With Anomaly, we’re taking the essence of extraction shooters like Tarkov and Hunt Showdown and amplifying it. It’s not just about the action—it’s about the atmosphere, and the thrill of escaping, the fear of loss. This is an extraction shooter built for VR where every match has its own pulse, making you feel each breath, each step, and each decision with a level of intensity that traditional games can't match."

A Closed Beta is currently in session, for which interested players can sign up here. Anomaly arrives on the Meta Quest Store in early December.