Green Hell VR Gets Quest 3 Visual Upgrade & Plant Cultivation

Green Hell VR received a Quest 3 visual upgrade alongside a new plant cultivation system in its latest update.

While we initially missed this arriving last week, Green Hell VR recently introduced new visual updates for Quest 3/3S with the 'Plant Cultivation' update. That includes improved water shaders and a new water spill effect, higher resolution environments and plants, soft shadows across the jungle, and promised enhancements for point lights. Here's how it looks in action.

With the update's titular new feature on Quest and PS VR2, Green Hell VR now allows you to craft small and larger planters. Four different big plants and six smaller plants can now be grown by yourself to help boost your survival odds, while other changes include some undisclosed stability and visual adjustments. Full patch notes can be found here.

We've seen some major updates for Green Hell VR across the last year, and that doesn't appear to be slowing down. December introduced a co-op mode for up to four players that we considered a “gratifying” experience. March's 'Building Update' added the ability to create modular wood and bamboo buildings, alongside extending co-op support to the Spirits of Amazonia: Part 1 expansion.

Green Hell VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform and PS VR2. While a different version is also on Steam, that hasn't been updated since 2022.