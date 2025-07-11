Ragnarock Celebrates Summer With The Viking Music Pack

VR rhythm game Ragnarock is celebrating summer with a new music pack next week on all platforms.

Announced today during our UploadVR Summer Showcase, the long-running rhythm game is back with another paid DLC pack. Ragnarock is now receiving a five track 'Viking Music Pack', which is joined by the Summer Skin pack that includes a Summer Longship, a new pair of hammers, plus a new skin for your Viking.

Here's the full tracklist:

Blind Guardian: Twilight of the Gods

Brothers of Metal: Death of the God of Light

Miracle of Sound: Skal (Metal Version)

Miracle of Sound: Valhalla Calling (Viking Metal Version)

Týr: Hold the Heathen Hammer High

This follows last April's themed paid DLC pack based on Alestorm, the Scottish pirate rock band who have been around since 2004. Alongside six new tracks such as Keelhauled and Shipwrecked, this same update also introduced themed pirates cosmetics as a separate pack.

Ragnarock's base game is available now on Quest, Steam, PS VR2, Pico and Viveport, while the new DLC follows on July 16.