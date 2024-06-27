Korea IL-2 Series Brings The Military Flight Sim To PC VR Next Year

The IL-2 Sturmovik series is one of the longest-running combat flight sim series out there, and the next game is coming to VR.

Following on from IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle Of Stalingrad getting VR support in 2017, Korea. IL-2 Series is set to hit Steam in 2025, lining up with the 75th anniversary of the Korean War ending. While the press release does state "VR compatibility," little else is known about upcoming support and no further platforms are mentioned.

Developer 1C Game Studios states the next game in the series will still maintain everything fans would expect. Featuring eight classic aircraft to pilot, these new models can take more realistic damage. The airspace measures in at 440x440 km airspace, which should be large enough for some incredibly large-scale battles.

The game takes place during the Korean War, which began in 1950 between North Korea and South Korea before ending in 1953. It's not a setting we see very often in gaming, and perhaps because of this, IL-2 Korea Series will have an in-game museum where players can learn more about the conflict.