Cozy Cooking Simulator Isle Of Food Hits Quest And PC VR In April

Isle of Food combines cooking with a tropical island to forage for ingredients to prepare dishes.

In most cooking simulators, like Cook-Out for example, all of the ingredients you need are in your immediate surroundings. Isle of Food aims to change that, tasking players to explore an island around their restaurant to find everything needed to serve their customers.

Isle of Food was featured in the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase and dropped a demo for the February 2026 Steam Next Fest.

0:00 / 1:30 1× Isle of Food trailer

The game also features a dynamic weather system with a full day-night cycle that affects what and when ingredients are available. A progression system allows for equipment upgrades, new decorations, and adding additional management.

I played the demo during Next Fest, but could not get a good feel for the game. It was clear that elements of the game were removed for the demo, but it wasn't a clean separation, leading to a lack of direction as to what to do. Presumably, that will be cleaned up before the full release.

Isle of Food is available to wishlist now on Steam and Quest, with a PlayStation VR2 release planned for a later date.