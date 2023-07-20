Are you ready to set off on a time travel rescue mission aboard the RMS Titanic?

That's the premise of the newly-announced Titanic: A Space Between, set to release later this year. The announcement came alongside a reveal trailer, embedded below, which gives you a look at the game's ill-fated time travel mission.

According to the trailer, you'll be sent back in time onto the Titanic with the aim of traveling through the ship and investigating what happened to a woman named Diana, who may have gotten stuck on board.

However, it looks like things will soon go astray, with the narrator announcing that the player has arrived aboard the ship 24 hours later than intended – presumably the point at which the ship begins to sink, judging by all the water present.

A Space Between comes from developers Globiss Interactive. It will be their first foray into VR, after previously releasing flatscreen titles Under: Depths of Fear and Filthy Hands on Steam.

The studio is looking towards a Q4 2023 release, with eyes on a potential November launch mentioned in the comments of the reveal trailer.

The game will release on Quest, Pico and SteamVR headsets, but the trailer specifically notes that the in-game footage is captured on Quest. For standalone footage, it looks pretty impressive – especially given it's dealing with moving bodies of water, which can be a fairly resource-intensive inclusion.

We're looking forward to seeing more ahead of Titanic: A Space Between's time traveling journey later this year.