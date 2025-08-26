SpaceOwl Games Announces BattleGroupVR2 With A Demo Coming Soon

BattleGroupVR2, a follow-up to the popular 2023 real-time strategy space sim, is getting a free demo on September 12 for PC VR and Quest.

This sequel by SpaceOwl Games puts players back onto the bridge to command a fleet of massive ships across a galactic battlefield in what looks to be a visually stunning and unique perspective on the VR RTS genre. We first went hands-on with BattleGroupVR back in 2020 in early access, and the sequel looks to build on that foundation, with larger fleets, expanded tactical systems, and multiple game modes to choose from. You engage in resource management, recruit captains, and direct ship formations in real-time right from the captain’s chair, all while watching the action unfold in VR on the bridge of your ship.

This includes an open-world campaign that features procedurally generated sectors, the Combat Gauntlet endurance challenge, and even a Conquest Mode, where players will expand their territory while battling rival fleets online, with co-op and asynchronous multiplayer also being supported. Resource gathering, asteroid mining, and trading all serve to sustain fleet growth across a wide variety of ships, ranging from corvettes all the way to the massive battleships seen in the game's trailer. Each features an array of customizable weapons, shields, and support systems that offer unique abilities in every battle.

BattleGroupVR2 is being developed by SpaceOwl Games, a one-person indie studio led by a lifelong sci-fi fan who took inspiration from iconic films and television shows, such as Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and The Expanse. From what we can see in the screenshots and the game's trailer, a similar cinematic style to these classics is what players can expect during the game's massive fleet battles.

0:00 / 1:36 1×

We're awaiting access to the demo, so as soon as we get onto the bridge of our ship, we will be sure to follow up with further information. Keep your eye on this space and let us know in the comments how you plan to dominate the galaxy once BattleGroupVR2 launches.

The free demo for BattleGroupVR2 will be available September 12 on Steam and Meta Quest.