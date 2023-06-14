Walkabout Mini Golf's next course will contain a fox hunt design by the co-creator of the popular deck card game Exploding Kittens.

Announced today during the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, Laser Lair will release July 2023 and is the first in a new series of courses called Evil Lairs. In the video below, Mighty Coconut Executive Producer Lucas Martell is joined by Elan Lee, CEO and co-creator of Exploding Kittens, who will be creating a special fox hunt for the new course.

Walkabout Mini Golf's fox hunts are a special bonus treasure hunt built into the hard versions of every course in the game. When starting the hard version of a course, the first hole will feature a nearby clue that leads you on a treasure hunt to the subsequent clues. Find every clue in the course and you'll unlock a specially-designed putter as a reward.

"I don't want to spoil too much, maybe just to say instead of a fox hunt, this time around I'm gonna be working on a kitten hunt," teased Lee. "It's gonna be fun and a little bit wacky ... but hopefully the prize waiting for everyone at the end will be well worth the while."

Laser Lair will be available next month for Walkabout Mini Golf, following on from the recently-release Journey to the Centre of the Earth course.