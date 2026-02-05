Polyarc Games Announces Glassbreakers Tournament With $1,000 Prize Pool

The first official tournament for Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss will cap off a month-long community building campaign for Polyarc Games.

Virtual reality esports, much like the VR ecosystem as a whole, has grown at a slower rate than some would prefer. Companies like Electronic Sports League (ESL) and VRML (Virtual Reality Master League) have been running events as far back as 2019 for a variety of games like Pistol Whip, Blaston, and the now defunct Echo VR, but the overall popularity of esports has never really translated to the VR ecosystem.

Enter Polyarc Games. The developer best known for the Moss series has announced a partnership with VALVR to host its first official tournament, Glassbreakers: Tournament of Champions for its competitive MOBA-like title. Registration is currently open with games scheduled to begin February 15th in the Glassbreakers Discord.

The prizes total $1,000 with $400 going to first place, $250 for second place, $150 for third place, $120 for fourth place, and $80 for fifth place. All players will receive a special cosmetic as a participation reward.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss Gameplay Trailer

The tournament is part of a larger, month-long community building campaign with the game being made available to play for free. Glassbreakers is one of February's free featured titles for the Meta Horizon Plus subscription service and Polyarc has also announced a free weekend for SteamVR players running February 5-8.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is currently available on SteamVR and Meta Quest for $19.99 and Apple Vision Pro via Apple Arcade.

Note: The tournament is only open to players on Quest and Steam.