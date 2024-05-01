Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition Rides Towards Quest, Steam & Apple Vision Pro

Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition is a different breed of racing game coming to Quest, Steam and Apple Vision Pro.

Created by New Zealand studio PikPok, Rival Stars Horse Racing began as a mobile game that later received a Steam release. Part of a wider series that includes college football and basketball, you're tasked with caring for a "world-class stable of horses." That involves building a bond with them, keeping them well groomed, managing your stables and becoming a professional racing champion.

Described as a "built-from-the-ground-up VR experience," Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition includes online multiplayer support alongside a single-player story mode. This means means cross-play isn't supported, and any existing owners of the Desktop Version on Steam won't receive PC VR support as a free update; the VR Edition is listed separately.

For more details, here's an official description from PikPok.

Aspire to bring home the trophy by taking on the prestigious role of stable master. Breed horses to discover new eye-catching coats and patterns. Form a connection with the stable’s rosters across all stages of their lives through rewarding grooming, feeding, and bonding interactions. When they’re ready for showtime, train them for competition, then take command as the jockey with lifelike, intuitive controls — just pick up the reins and ride!

Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition reaches Quest and SteamVR in Q4 2024. An Apple Vision Pro launch will follow but a release window remains unconfirmed.