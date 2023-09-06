Supersonic Fight brings a spiritual successor to Intellisoft's F/A-18 Interceptor, arriving next year on SteamVR.

Developed by UK studio Red Chain Games, Supersonic Fight is a new flight sim with optional PC VR support. After your squad successfully defended the San Francisco Peninsula three decades ago, your unknown foe suddenly reappears. Piloting an F/A-18 Hornet, you're tasked with defending your homeland once more in a solo campaign across "challenging" story missions.

Outlining some hefty LAN and online PvP support, Supersonic Fight features classic multiplayer modes like Dogfight (Deathmatch), Team Dogfights (Team Deathmatch), Capture the Flag, and King of the Hill. 'VIP' sees one player control Air Force One as the 'Escort Team' defends you, while 'Defend-and-Attack' involves either protecting or destroying iconic San Francisco landmarks.

The Steam page confirms HOTAS controller compatibility, multiple playable aircraft like the MiG-29, and an "80s-inspired soundtrack" influenced by Top Gun and Harold Faltermeyer. An in-game editor for customizable liveries is also included alongside Steam Workshop integration. Finally, 'Free Flight' mode lets you explore San Francisco without combat.

“I wanted to recreate the feeling that I remember when I first played Bob Dinnerman's "F/A-18 Interceptor" on the Amiga," said Richard Smith, co-founder of Red Chain Games, in a prepared statement. "After decades of experience and the power of modern gaming PCs, I believe I can do it justice and, hopefully, give others the same experience I had.”

Supersonic Fight arrives on SteamVR in 2024.