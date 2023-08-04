Inter Solar 83 takes us to the stars with an 80s aesthetic, merging survival and space exploration on PC VR next year.

Created by solo developer Joe Chisholm (Go For Launch: Mercury) at First Time Games, Inter Solar 83 tasks you with spaceship management to stay alive through wits and resourcefulness. "Perform repairs, conduct research, and craft resources while journeying between stars," explains the developer in a press release. You can watch the preview trailer below:

Inter Solar 83 uses a procedurally generated universe for space exploration, offering "seamless" hyperspace travel without loading screens. As for the story, Chisholm confirms narratives will unfold upon finding remnants like crashed ships or mysterious ancient alien artifacts.

“Inter Solar 83 offers an unparalleled VR adventure,” said Joe Chisholm in a prepared statement. “Players will embark on a truly lonely and awe-inspiring trek through the stars, where every decision counts, and survival depends on their ingenuity and adaptability.”

Inter Solar 83 currently targets a Q4 2024 release window, arriving on PC VR through Steam and Rift, with a free demo is available now. First Time Games confirmed to UploadVR that there are currently no plans to release Inter Solar 83 on other platforms.