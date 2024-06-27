Ex-Onward Developers Are Creating A "Spiritual Successor"

Tier One: Direct Action is a spiritual successor to VR tactical shooter Onward, and it's coming to Quest in early access this year.

Developed by Niorun Studios, Tier One: Direct Action is a tactical FPS inspired by ArmA and Rainbow Six Siege. It emphasizes teamwork and realistic VR mechanics by attempting to mirror real-life equipment handling. The game offers a customizable arsenal of weapons, attachments, tools, character customization, destructible environments, and more.

A Kickstarter campaign will also launch next month, promising "exclusive rewards" that include early access to the game, unique in-game items, and more.

While the full release promises 10 different game modes for both PvP and PvE, Tier One: Direct Action features three gameplay modes in early access - Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Satcom (Objective Mode). Experience points are earned through missions and engagements, unlocking new skills and items through a progression system.

We've yet to see gameplay footage so we can't currently see how it compares to Onward, though Niorun Studios states eight former Onward developers are involved in development. We’ve contacted Niorun Studios for additional details to clarify what roles each developer had on Downpour Interactive's shooter.

Tier One: Direct Action currently targets an early access release for Q3 2024 on Quest App Lab. Early access ports for PSVR 2, Pico and Steam will follow "between Q1 & Q2 2025," while the full release is planned for Q3/Q4 2025.