Thrasher reaches Quest and PC VR next year from the developers behind rhythm violence game Thumper.

Described as a "mind-melting cosmic racer," Thrasher sees you fight bosses in a race for survival as a space eel. "Use fast-paced gestural controls to evolve your space eel from worm to megabeast in a breakneck race for survival that begins at the dawn of time," states developer Puddle on the store page. Here's the reveal trailer:

Announced during The Game Awards 2023, where Resident Evil Village won Best VR/AR Game, Thrasher brings back Thumper's same artist and composer, Brian Gibson. They're joined by Mike Mandel (Rock Band VR, Fantasia: Music Evolved), who's also handling design, coding and R&D.

We enjoyed the original game in our 2016 Thumper review, where we praised the unique visuals and called it a "one-of-a-kind gaming experience."

It is at first immediately familiar as an entry in the now classic rhythm game genre, but enhances virtually every aspect of the experience through brightly pulsing visuals, intense music, and nothing short of violent, visceral rhythm-based gameplay. While you can play Thumper entirely outside of VR, the experience truly shines and envelops you the most once you place a VR headset on your face.

Thrasher arrives in 2024 on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR, with a flatscreen version coming later on.