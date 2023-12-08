Resident Evil Village Wins Best VR/AR At The Game Awards 2023

Resident Evil Village took home the award for Best VR/AR Game at The Game Awards tonight.

Originally released as a flatscreen game, Capcom's VR Mode for Resident Evil Village brought the game to PSVR 2 earlier this year. We were huge fans of the release – here's a snippet from our review:

Resident Evil 8 Village is a phenomenal launch title for PlayStation VR2. It’s a thrilling and immersive horror shooter with a campaign that reaches a scale of spectacle rarely seen in VR.



Despite the many clever adjustments made for the game’s transition to VR, there are nonetheless elements that remain distinctly flatscreen-first in their design. That might make it a hard sell for new players or those concerned about comfort, but even so, the Resident Evil franchise is clearly engaging when played in VR and Village is no exception.



The well-paced campaign and satisfying gunplay makes it easy to sink hours into the game without taking off the headset.

Village beat out four other titles for the award – Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Humanity and Synapse.

The win comes just a few hours before Capcom releases VR Mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake – the second version of Resident Evil 4 to release on VR platforms, after a version of classic was ported over to Quest in 2021.