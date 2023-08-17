Toy Trains Wants To Recreate Your Childhood Train Sets In VR

Toy Trains wants to recreate your childhood with VR model trains, arriving on Quest and Steam this year.

Created by Something Random, a team composed of former Superhot developers, Toy Trains aims to invoke childhood nostalgia in a similar approach to Crumbling, only with track-building instead of action figures. Placing your board on a lounge table, Toy Trains takes us to "a world where vintage toys and forgotten treasures spring to life."

Something Random describes Toy Trains as a relaxed experience. The trailer shows you picking up pieces from a book to place on the table, including wagons, locomotives and different rails. The team also promises a "nostalgic storyline" with open-ended challenges, and the trailer shows a forest fire that needs putting out. You can also decorate the land by placing water, trees and more around the tracks.

Toy Trains arrives in Q4 2023 on SteamVR and the Meta Quest platform via App Lab, with the press release specifically mentioning Quest 2 and Quest 3. Elsewhere, PSVR 2 and Pico versions are also arriving "later on."