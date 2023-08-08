New Pistol Whip Roadmap Revealed As Cloudhead Begins Next VR Project

Pistol Whip will receive two further scene collections into early 2024, as Cloudhead Games begins development on its next VR project.

With Overdrive Season awaiting its final scene following last week's 'Majesty', Cloudhead Games unveiled a new 2023-2024 roadmap for Pistol Whip to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Following Overdrive and the Pistol Mix level editor, fall 2023 will introduce the 'Elixir Of Madness' collection, adding a "phantasmagoria of ghastly delights" across three new electro-swing tracks.

Pistol Whip 2023-2024 content roadmap

A currently unnamed second collection will eventually follow Elixir of Madness in early 2024. While Cloudhead didn't confirm how many new scenes this collection includes, the developer teases that it will be "tracked by the title’s most adventurous genre yet."

Whether Pistol Whip will receive further updates after the second collection remains unknown.

In a press release, Cloudhead also revealed that it's working on a new project. "Our next VR project is a culmination of everything we’ve learned from our decade in VR game development," states Denny Unger, Cloudhead CEO and Creative Director in a prepared statement. No further details were provided.

Pistol Whip is available now on Quest 2, PSVR 2, Pico 4 and PC VR.