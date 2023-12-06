Bootstrap Island, the Robinson Crusoe-inspired PC VR survival game, confirms its release date on Steam Early Access.

Featured during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, Bootstrap Island sees you playing as the sole shipwreck survivor on a 17th-century tropical island with an active volcano looming. Today's new trailer gave us a fresh look at hunting, exploration and combat. Here's the trailer:

Developer Maru VR states Bootstrap Island is suited for "short intense sessions." Designed with roguelike mechanics and a dynamic day and night cycle, it uses randomized resources and a consequence-based outcome system for your decisions. To find out more, you can download the Steam VR Fest demo right now.

Bootstrap Island reaches Steam Early Access on February 22, 2024 with a full release planned for 2025. Maru VR confirms it's also coming to Viveport, Rift and PSVR 2.