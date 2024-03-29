OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story launches today on PSVR 2.

Originally announced last year, OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story is a survival horror VR sequel to 2022's Do Not Open. Playing as George Foster, you must explore Mike Goreng's family mansion and uncover the truth behind your closest friend's suicide. Originally targeting March 27, developer NoxNoctis states it was pushed back until March 29 due to "bureaucratic issues beyond our control."

OVRDARK requires careful navigation to evade detection from Mike Goreng through stealth gameplay, so you'll often need to stop moving or avoid making sudden gestures. NoxNoctis Studio confirms the game also supports spatial audio, haptic feedback to help navigate puzzles and features minimal loading screens.

Our video producer Don Hopper recently spoke with NoxNoctis 3D Artist and CEO, Adrian Cuesta Esteban, to find out more. Discussing OVRDARK's premise, story connections with Do Not Open and gameplay at GDC 2024, you can watch our full interview below:

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story is out today on PSVR 2. It's also coming to PC VR, Pico and the Meta Quest platform at a later date.