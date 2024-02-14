NoxNoctis revealed OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story, a new VR horror game coming to PSVR 2 this year.

First announced for PSVR in 2020, Do Not Open arrived last year on PC and PS5, dropping Sony’s older headset with plans to develop a PSVR 2 version. However, Do Not Open’s port was later cancelled and NoxNoctis is instead developing Ovrdark, an original game exclusive to VR. Initially announced for release "a few months" after PSVR 2's launch, that's now arriving on March 7.

Finally, the wait is over!

Prepare for the chase of a lifetime with the release of #OVRDARK on March 7th!🔥 Mike Goreng is ready to hunt... Are you ready to face him? 😈 #PSVR2 #PCVR @PlayStationES @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/laPPLB5GeK — #OVRDARK: A Do Not Open story - WISHLIST NOW! (@NoxNoctisStudio) February 12, 2024

Playing as George Foster, Mike Goreng’s former lab partner, you're tasked with uncovering the truth behind your closest friend's suicide while finding a cure to a pandemic currently threatening humanity. Taking you inside Goreng's family mansion, here's the official description:

In this exclusive VR-escape room, you are not just exploring a terrifying house; you are part of its sinister confines. While traversing its haunting corridors, interacting with its objects, and unraveling intricate puzzles, you will feel the chilling presence of Mike Goreng lurking behind you. Prepare for an immersive horror experience that will keep you questioning what awaits around each corner.

Ovrdark: A Do Not Open Story arrives on PSVR 2 on March 7 in Europe and Australia, followed by a US launch on March 16. A physical edition is also planned. While the Steam release date remains unconfirmed, NoxNoctis informs UploadVR that's coming "after March."

Notice: This article was initially published on January 25, 2023. It was updated on February 14, 2024, adding updated details and new release date.