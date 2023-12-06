Zero Caliber 2 Targets 2024 Release On Quest & PC VR

Zero Caliber 2 is officially confirmed, bringing the FPS sequel to Quest and PC VR next year.

Developed by XReal Games, Zero Caliber 2 is a direct sequel to the studio's 2018 first-person shooter. Announced today in the UploadVR Winter Showcase, this offered a brief look at gameplay. Here's the reveal trailer:

Today's announcement follows two major Zero Caliber updates across 2023. While a hefty update added new maps and upgraded visuals and more in March, XReal Games later introduced crossplay PvP between Meta Quest and Steam. Official mod support was also added for PvP maps, solo and co-op missions on both platforms.

Zero Caliber 2 currently targets a 2024 release window on PC VR and the Meta Quest platform.