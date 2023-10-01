Wisdom Watcher brings a clockpunk twist to VR arena shooters, and a demo's available now on PC VR.

Developed by Italian studio Space Whale, Wisdom Watcher promises "intense combat" in arenas inspired by evocative European locations mixed with dark fantasy. Playing a young pilgrim of the Wisdom Watchers, you're tasked with destroying frightening inhabitants of the astral dimension inspired by folklore and extracting their lifeblood. Here's the new trailer:

Detailed further in a press release, Wisdom Watcher outlines regularly updated challenges and leaderboards for more competitive players. Featuring "a multitude of different weapons" ranging between firearms and melee weapons, destructive environments and a collectible item system, you can find out more from the official Steam description.

Conquer your fears, annihilate astral entities, collect their Cards and extract their lifeblood with special moves: you will need it to recharge your magical weapons. Learn from each combat and use strategy to locate hidden weapons in the arenas, but be quick, because the monsters that live in the astral dimension will do everything they can to thwart you with their cunning...and climbing to the top of the leaderboard won't be easy.

“For Wisdom Watcher, we were definitely inspired by the whole repertoire of Italian and European folklore from which we drew inspiration for the designs of the enemies in the game," says Project Manager Marius Chiriac, who cites Doom (2016) and Robot Recall as further gameplay inspirations.

The Wisdom Watcher demo is available now on PC VR and the Meta Quest platform via App Lab, with the full release scheduled for 2023.