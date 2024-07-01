What are the new VR games in July 2024? Here are our monthly highlights.

June saw several VR games receive late delays, though big releases still came through. We reviewed Blade & Sorcery, Taskmaster VR, Neon Squad Tactics, Riven, F1 24, Sushi Ben, Silent Slayer, Journey To Foundation, and VRIDER, alongside publishing reviews-in-progress for Downtown Club and Death Horizon: Cyberfusion. Other notable releases include Eternal Starlight, Body of Mine, Zengence, and BlackForge.

July looks to be similarly busy, and right now, a few notable games are launching across all major VR/MR platforms. As always, keep an eye on our upcoming VR games list for a more comprehensive list, and we'll update the July list as more VR games receive release dates or delays.

Right now, these are the big new VR games coming to Quest, PC VR, PSVR 2, Pico, and Apple Vision Pro this July.

Spin Rhythm XD - July 9 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Previously released on flatscreen platforms, Spin Rhythm XD takes inspiration from Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution. Featuring over sixty licensed and original tracks by Hyper Potions, Au5, Camellia, Anamanaguchi, Pegboard Nerds, and more, you must twist a colored wheel to hit the matching icons.

Death Game Hotel - July 11 (Quest)

Death Game Hotel is a new VR horror title from Deadly Premonition director SWERY, offering a take on the classic death game trope often seen in anime games like Danganronpa or Squid Game. Featuring single-player and multiplayer, the solo campaign puts you in the Death Game 2000, where you must survive against "quirky foes."

Store links - Quest

The Exit 8 VR - July 11 (Quest)

Initially released on flatscreen platforms last year, The Exit 8 VR by KOTAKE CREATE takes inspiration from Japanese underground passages, liminal spaces, and the backrooms. Published by MyDearest, this short walking horror sim is now receiving a VR adaptation.

Store links - Quest

Infinite Inside - July 12 (Apple Vision Pro, PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2, Quest)

Previously available as a demo on App Lab and SideQuest, Infinite Inside from Maze Theory is a new mixed reality puzzle adventure in which an artifact known as the ‘Plinth’ materializes in your home. You're tasked with solving 3D geometric puzzles using hand tracking or motion controllers. On non-MR platforms, Infinite Inside uses fully virtual environments.

Sky Climb - July 17 (PSVR 2)

Sky Climb by VRMonkey is a VR platforming game set in a "balloon-themed universe" that previously targeted June on PSVR 2 before a brief delay. Promising an adventure that spans 65 levels across seven worlds with various power-ups, this family-friendly experience includes a solo campaign, a multiplayer mode where you can compete against five other players, online leaderboards, and a level creator.

Store links - PSVR 2, Quest

StellarPlans - July 17 (PC VR)

Developed by Universe Ocean, StellarPlans is a VR adventure shooter where you play a human or Warcraft creature across different worlds. "With advanced tech and lethal weapons, battle human armies, machines, beasts, and aliens to uncover the StellarPlans and Sky City's secrets," states the studio. While it's not a simultaneous launch, ports are also planned for Quest and PSVR 2.

Store links - PC VR

Brazen Blaze - July 18 (PC VR, Quest)

A competitive VR action game with destructible environments, Brazen Blaze is a melee-focused 3v3 VR multiplayer brawler from MyDearest with cross-platform multiplayer. Inspired by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this comes with various gameplay modes like 3v3 Stock Team Match and 1v1 Duel.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Rogue Ascent - July 18 (PC VR)

Developed by Nooner Bear Studio, Rogue Ascent is a VR shooter that can be played entirely through hand tracking. Fighting through procedurally-generated levels across a space station, you're tasked with saving the planet below from obliteration by a super laser. Following a last-minute delay, publisher Clique Games informed UploadVR it's coming to Steam this month.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Swarm 2 - July 18 (PC VR)

Previously released on Pico and Quest, Swarm 2 is a roguelike shooter to 2021's Swarm. Armed with a grappling hook and pistol, you're tasked with fending off the Swarm to save Earth across new environments, and it also features online leaderboards.

Thrasher - July 25 (Apple Vision Pro, Quest)

Developed by Puddle, Thrasher is described as an "arcade action odyssey and visceral audiovisual experience." Using your hand to guide a space eel across unusual landscapes, you fight bosses in a race for survival as you "swoop, dash and thrash" to defeat them. As for the Steam release, that's coming in December.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Wallace and Gromit DLC - July 25 (PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2, Quest)

The latest DLC course for Mighty Coconut's hit multiplayer game is Walkabout Mini Golf: Wallace and Gromit . During the recent UploadVR Summer Showcase, the studio gave us a brief glimpse of the characters’ 62 West Wallaby Street home and this gadget-filled address.

Stabby - July 2024 (Quest)

Stabby is a multiplayer assassination-style game in VR that requires a stab action for everything, like parkour and scaling buildings. "Reveal your targets, then drop from rooftops to eliminate them? STAB. Up to 6 players in a lobby can compete to see who’s the best STABBER, with fully articulated avatars they can customize to their liking," states Soaring Roc Studio.

Store links - Quest

Tiny Archers - July 2024 (PC VR)

Currently on Quest App Lab in early access, Tiny Archers from 1DER Entertainment pits you against various goblins and orcs as you defend the Northern Kingdom across a 24-day onslaught. Tiny Archers notably supports the 52-inch Wonder Fitter Artemis smart bow peripheral, which connects to Quest using a mobile companion app. Currently, only the Steam page lists the July 2024 release window.

Zero Caliber 2 - July 2024 (Quest)

Developed by XReal Games, Zero Caliber 2 is a sequel to the studio's 2018 first-person shooter, offering a full campaign that's playable in single-player or co-op. It promises "cinematic action" across this campaign, offering a plethora of unlockable weapons, PvP multiplayer pitting 10 players against each other, native mod support, and more.

Store links - Quest

