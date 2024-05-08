Intergalactic rhythm game 'Spin Rhythm XD' is heading for PC VR and PSVR 2 this summer.

Previously released on flatscreen platforms last year by Super Spin Digital, Spin Rhythm XD takes inspiration from Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution. Featuring over sixty licensed and original tracks by Hyper Potions, Au5, Camellia, Anamanaguchi, Pegboard Nerds and more, you must twist a colored wheel to hit the matching icons. You can watch the trailer below.

For existing PC owners, Spin Rhythm XD VR will arrive as a free update to the base game, while the PS5 version is a brand new port with PSVR 2 support included from day one. It's worth noting that Super Spin Digital is also releasing a PS4 version that won't support the original PSVR headset.

For more details, here's an official gameplay description:

Spin to one of five difficulties, mastering rhythm and hand-eye coordination with a comprehensive selection of accessibility options including custom colors, track speeds, visuals, and more. Control each beat and motion with controller support for VR, mouse and keyboard, DualSense (including the touchpad!), Xbox, and for the true DJs out there, actual MIDI DJ turntables (available on PC only).

Spin Rhythm XD VR will reach SteamVR and PSVR 2 on July 9, while the flatscreen version is available now on PC and Switch.